Flagler County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Axle Receives Donation of Body Armor

By George McGregor
K-9 Axle
BUNNELL, FL – Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) K-9 Axle has received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. K-9 Axle’s vest was sponsored by a fundraiser hosted by Geraldine Marsh of the Womens Balley Group at Grand Haven and embroidered with the sentiment “In honor of Gabo, Marko & Tag.”

“We appreciate Vested Interest in K9s for providing this lifesaving vest for K-9 Axle,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “This gives protection to K-9 Axle in the event of a criminal act and gives peace of mind to his handler, Deputy Beausoleil. The safety of our K-9 officers is extremely important and we are grateful for this generous donation.”

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., established in 2009, is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. This potentially lifesaving body armor for a four-legged K-9 is U.S. made, custom fitted, and NIJ certified. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 3,980 vests to K-9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations.

The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old, actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K-9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate. There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K-9s throughout the United States.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount, while a single donation of $960 will sponsor one vest. Each vest has a value of $1,744-$2,283, weighs an average of 4-5 lb., and comes with a five-year warranty. For more information, or to learn about volunteer opportunities, please call 508-824-6978. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provides information, lists events, and accepts donations at www.viK-9s.org, or you may mail your contribution to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718.

