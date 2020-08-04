CrimeLocalSociety

Oakland Park Man Dead After Losing Control of BMW, Struck Side of Raised Median, Then Tree

By Joe Mcdermott
Florida Medical Center
OAKLAND PARK, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives are investigating a single vehicle crash that left one man dead in Lauderdale Lakes. According to the report, at approximately 9:50 a.m. on Wednesday, July 29, Jimmy Jefferson, 57, of Oakland Park, was driving a 2018 BMW eastbound on West Oakland Park Boulevard when he lost control and struck the side of the raised median at Northwest 35th Avenue.

The vehicle continued over the median and traveled eastbound in the westbound lane before going back over the median and coming to a final stop, striking a tree on the south side of Oakland Park Boulevard.

Jefferson was transported to Florida Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. After preliminary investigation, detectives believe this appears to have been a low speed collision. Jefferson may have suffered from a medical issue that made him lose control of the vehicle. The investigation is ongoing. 

Disclaimer: News articles on this site contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself or the views of the owners of The Published Reporter®. Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and fact checking policies, in addition to our terms of service.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®.

