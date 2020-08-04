Oakland Park Man Dead After Losing Control of BMW, Struck Side of Raised Median, Then Tree

Jimmy Jefferson, 57, of Oakland Park, was transported to Florida Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. After preliminary investigation, detectives believe Jefferson may have suffered from a medical issue and lost control of the vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.

OAKLAND PARK, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives are investigating a single vehicle crash that left one man dead in Lauderdale Lakes. According to the report, at approximately 9:50 a.m. on Wednesday, July 29, Jimmy Jefferson, 57, of Oakland Park, was driving a 2018 BMW eastbound on West Oakland Park Boulevard when he lost control and struck the side of the raised median at Northwest 35th Avenue.

The vehicle continued over the median and traveled eastbound in the westbound lane before going back over the median and coming to a final stop, striking a tree on the south side of Oakland Park Boulevard.

Jefferson was transported to Florida Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. After preliminary investigation, detectives believe this appears to have been a low speed collision. Jefferson may have suffered from a medical issue that made him lose control of the vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.