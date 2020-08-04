Hernando County Deputies Use Crisis Intervention Training to Thwart Suicide Plan; Firearm Had Full Magazine And Round Chambered

Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, using Crisis Intervention Training, spoke with the female for approximately 30 minutes in an effort to calm her and have her exit the residence. Upon securing her firearm, deputies noted it had a full magazine as well as a round chambered. Photo credit Shutterstock licensed.

BROOKSVILLE, FL – According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, on August 03, 2020 just before noon, Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence north of Brooksville in reference to a suicide threat.

The caller told the 9-1-1 operator that her adult daughter had acquired a handgun and was currently inside of her own residence on the same property, threatening suicide.

Upon arrival, deputies met with the caller in the front yard. The caller provided additional information to the deputies regarding her daughter and the possible reasons she was considering suicide.

While on scene, deputies learned the female was not only considering shooting herself but also considering “suicide by cop.” Deputies quickly established dialogue with the female, speaking with her from the outside of her residence, while she remained barricaded inside.

Deputies, using Crisis Intervention Training, continued to speak with the female for approximately 30 minutes in an effort to calm her and have her exit the residence.

Eventually, deputies convinced the female to come to the front door. Upon stepping outside the door, the female tossed the firearm on the ground. Deputies immediately moved in and placed her into protective custody and secured the firearm. Upon securing the firearm, deputies noted it had a full magazine as well as a round chambered.

The female was transported to a local hospital for a minor laceration she received prior to this incident. Deputies completed Baker Act paperwork so she may receive mental health care.

According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, Crisis Intervention Training for Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies has proven to be a great resource for them, especially when responding to calls such as this.