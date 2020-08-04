FBI Seeking Suspect from Boca Raton Bank Robbery in January

The FBI is seeking information about the identity of the individual who robbed a BB&T Bank branch at 19631 South State Road 7, Boca Raton, Florida, on January 31, 2020, at approximately 12:53 p.m. The subject remains at large.

MIAMI, FL – The FBI is seeking information about the identity of the individual who robbed a BB&T Bank branch at 19631 South State Road 7, Boca Raton, Florida, on January 31, 2020, at approximately 12:53 p.m.

The subject entered the bank and handed a bank employee an empty back pack that he demanded be filled with money. The amount of money taken will not be released at this time. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, the South Florida Violent Crime and Fugitive Task Force, and the FBI continue their investigation.

A press release was issued on the day of this bank robbery; however, the subject remains at large. Anyone with information about this robbery is encouraged to call the FBI at (754) 703-2000. Press releases are issued for matters pertaining to public safety and/or requests for public assistance and information. No further information is available at this time.