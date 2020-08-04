CrimeLocalPress Releases

FBI Seeking Suspect from Boca Raton Bank Robbery in January

By George McGregor
[ADVERTISEMENT] Amazon Best Sellers: Most Popular Books Based On Sales (Updated Hourly)

Bank Robbery
The FBI is seeking information about the identity of the individual who robbed a BB&T Bank branch at 19631 South State Road 7, Boca Raton, Florida, on January 31, 2020, at approximately 12:53 p.m. The subject remains at large.

MIAMI, FL – The FBI is seeking information about the identity of the individual who robbed a BB&T Bank branch at 19631 South State Road 7, Boca Raton, Florida, on January 31, 2020, at approximately 12:53 p.m.

The subject entered the bank and handed a bank employee an empty back pack that he demanded be filled with money. The amount of money taken will not be released at this time. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, the South Florida Violent Crime and Fugitive Task Force, and the FBI continue their investigation.

A press release was issued on the day of this bank robbery; however, the subject remains at large. Anyone with information about this robbery is encouraged to call the FBI at (754) 703-2000. Press releases are issued for matters pertaining to public safety and/or requests for public assistance and information. No further information is available at this time.

Stay connected with The Published Reporter® - like/follow us: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - thank you!
Comment via Facebook

Disclaimer: News articles on this site contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself or the views of the owners of The Published Reporter®. Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and fact checking policies, in addition to our terms of service.

George McGregor

Mr. McGregor reviews and edits (if necessary) all press releases for The Published Reporter. Locally focused (Florida) press releases can be sent via email to media@publishedreporter.com and, if approved, will be published free of charge. There is no guarantee your release will be published; inclusion is at the discretion of editors. Please see our editorial guidelines and terms of service.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Florida Man Charged in Miami Federal Court for Submitting…

George McGregor

Detectives Investigating Report of Rape at Colby Park in…

Jessica Mcfadyen

Volusia Detectives Investigating Armed Robbery at Adult…

Jessica Mcfadyen
1 of 275