BREAKING: Massive Explosion In Beirut Shatters Windows, Blowing Out Doors Across Lebanese Capital; Creates Giant Mushroom Cloud

By Joe Mcdermott
A massive explosion rocked downtown Beirut on Tuesday, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings and blowing out windows and doors as a giant mushroom cloud rose above the capital. Photo: Twitter Screenshot. A Red Cross official said there hundreds of casualties.

BEIRUT – A massive explosion near the center of Beirut sent shock-waves across the Lebanese capital on Tuesday, shattering glass in people’s homes and causing apartment balconies to collapse.

According to CNN, the explosion may have happened at a warehouse for firecrackers near the port but this is not yet confirmed. A Lebanese Red Cross official reported hundreds of casualties including people wounded or killed. Miles from the scene of the blast, balconies were knocked down, ceilings collapsed and windows were shattered.

Several social media account have posted imagery of the blast which caused widespread damage from the blast throughout the city.

