Volusia Detectives Investigating Armed Robbery at Adult Gaming Establishment in Deltona, Florida

DELTONA, FL – Volusia sheriff’s detectives are investigating an armed robbery at an adult gaming establishment in Deltona, Florida. According to the report, Volusia deputies responded to the robbery at 577 Deltona Blvd., Suite 19, shortly before 7 p.m. Friday. The business is advertised on the outside as “Community Outreach,” but inside is a gaming center/arcade called “Hidden Treasure.”

An employee told deputies four masked suspects, all armed with handguns, came into the store and ordered him and three other victims to hand over their personal belongings. The suspects also stole cash from the register. Detectives are pursuing all available leads as the investigation continues; no further information is available at this time. Updates will be added as they are released.