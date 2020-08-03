VIDEO: Detectives Looking for Two Men Who Pulled Off Armed Robbery at Exxon Gas Station in Central Broward

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office robbery detectives are looking for two men who pulled off an armed robbery at a gas station in unincorporated Central Broward last month. Surveillance video from the crime shows the two men entering an Exxon gas station around 11:45 p.m. on June 13, 2020. A man dressed in black pants, a black hoodie with the word “NIKE” on the front and a face covering removed the glass partition from the front counter. After several attempts to gain access to the cashier area, the robber leaned his entire body over the counter to steal money from behind the counter.

During the crime, another subject pointed a gun at two store employees behind the counter and threatened to shoot them. The gunman wore white pants, a white hoodie with black letters on the front, white sneakers and a white mouth covering. The surveillance video shows the thieves running from the store after the crime.

Anyone with information regarding the identities of the subjects is asked to contact Broward Sheriff’s Office Robbery Detective Mark Copley at 954-321-4738. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.