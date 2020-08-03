REWARD: Family Members, Detectives Seek Clues In Deadly Pompano Beach Shooting Of Transgender Woman

Family members of Bree Black are pleading with the community to come forward with tips or information to help solve her murder and put her killer in jail. There is a reward of up to $3,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

POMPANO BEACH, FL – Family members of Bree Black are pleading with the community to come forward with tips or information to help solve her murder and put her killer in jail. On July 3, 2020, at approximately 10:18 p.m., Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call of a shooting at 244 N.W. 12th Street in Pompano Beach.

Deputies arrived on scene and located Bree Black on the ground with apparent gunshot wounds. Pompano Beach Fire Rescue personnel responded to the scene and pronounced her deceased at approximately 10:28 p.m.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Det. Louis Bonhomme at 954-321-4377. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. There is a reward of up to $3,000 for information that leads to an arrest.