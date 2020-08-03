New George Floyd Police “Leaked” Bodycam Footage Surfaces; Shows Floyd Resisting Minneapolis Officers, New Details of Fatal Arrest

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – On August 3, 2020, The Daily Mail published a video obtained that shows George Floyd moments before and during his arrest from what has been said to be “leaked” police bodycam footage. George Floyd died on May 25 after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for eight minutes during his arrest.
The bodycam footage shows George Floyd resisting arrest and trying to prevent himself from being placed into a patrol car by saying he was claustrophobic. Floyd said repeatedly, “I can’t breathe” after police officers were trying to put him in the back of the cruiser.
Floyd, who had an extensive criminal history, including an armed home invasion where he held a gun to a woman victim, has been honored in the United States through the movement “Black Lives Matter”.
The video has been said to be “not good” by f media pundit Ann Coulter for the prosecution of the officers involved in his death. The footage is from the cameras of former Officers Alex Kueng and Thomas Lane, both of which have been fired and are facing charges in relation to Floyd’s death.
Floyd, who said, "I can't breathe," died after the confrontation, while officer Derek Chauvin put his knee on Floyds neck.
