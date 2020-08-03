New George Floyd Police “Leaked” Bodycam Footage Surfaces; Shows Floyd Resisting Minneapolis Officers, New Details of Fatal Arrest

George Floyd, who said, “I can’t breathe,” died after the confrontation, while officer Derek Chauvin put his knee on Floyds neck.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – On August 3, 2020, The Daily Mail published a video obtained that shows George Floyd moments before and during his arrest from what has been said to be “leaked” police bodycam footage. George Floyd died on May 25 after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for eight minutes during his arrest.

The bodycam footage shows George Floyd resisting arrest and trying to prevent himself from being placed into a patrol car by saying he was claustrophobic. Floyd said repeatedly, “I can’t breathe” after police officers were trying to put him in the back of the cruiser.