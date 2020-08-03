CrimeLocalSociety

Flagler County Sheriff’s Office Unveils Impaired Driving Simulator Trailer

By Jessica Mcfadyen
TRAILER
Corporal Bender and Sheriff Staly with the new Flagler County Sheriff’s Office Impaired Driving Simulator trailer.

BUNNELL, FL – The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) has unveiled a new trailer intended to house the FCSO Impaired Driving Simulator and educate the community on the dangers of impaired and distracted driving. The trailer prominently displays messaging warning drivers of the dangers of driving when impaired or distracted.

In 2019, FCSO made 175 DUI arrests, responded to nine DUI crashes and wrote 16 citations for texting while driving. The dangers of impaired driving inspired Sheriff Rick Staly to use drug-seized funds to purchase the Impaired Driving Simulator. The simulator, a custom-built electric go-kart, allows drivers and passengers to experience what can happen when they operate a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or marijuana as well as the ramifications of driving while drowsy or distracted.

In addition to the simulator, the FCSO has wrapped a trailer intended to house the simulator and it is designed with even more messaging warning drivers against the dangers and potentially deadly outcomes of driving impaired or distracted. That way, even when the simulator is not in use it is still a valuable driver education tool.

“Impaired and distracted driving is not an issue that is unique to Flagler County. Unfortunately, people from all over the country make the decision to drive impaired every day,” Sheriff Staly said. “But what is unique is that here in Flagler County we are working to educate and engage the public in every way we can on the dangers of impaired and distracted driving before an accident or arrest occurs. I hope the FCSO Impaired Driving Simulator and the visual messaging on the trailer will encourage residents to drive sober and free from distractions and texting.”

The FCSO Impaired Driving Simulator was first introduced to the public at the 2020 Flagler Home and Lifestyle Show in January but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, other scheduled events planned to feature the simulator have been postponed for now. The FCSO Impaired Driving Simulator was purchased with drug-seized funds and not at the taxpayers’ expense and the trailer had been seized during a criminal investigation.

DEATH

The FCSO Impaired Driving Simulator trailer is currently on display in front of the Kim C. Hammond Justice Center in Bunnell. Check the FCSO Facebook page and Website for announcements on future events where you can experience the simulator.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

