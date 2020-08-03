PoliticsSocietyU.S. News

Donald Trump Surges Past Joe Biden As Voters Trust Him To Revive COVID-19 Hit To Economy; Latest British Newspaper Sunday Express Poll

By Joe Mcdermott
Donald Trump
The national poll was conducted last week. Voters describe the economy as the most important issue in the election, with coronavirus containment coming in second. Photo credit: Evan El-Amin / Shutterstock.com, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Donald Trump surged past Joe Biden in the latest monthly  British newspaper Sunday Express poll on the economy. Trump polled at 48% and Biden polled at 46% in their latest monthly poll. More importantly President Trump leads Joe Biden 48 percent to 43 percent in the swing states Florida, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

Writing for Sunday Express, Director of the Democracy Institute Patrick Basham suggested that the Biden campaign may have “reached its high-water mark”.

 “Although Biden remains in a competitive race with Donald Trump, and may well do so until election day, his support isn’t growing. And, tellingly, almost all of the issues that matter most to voters are trending in President Trump’s favour. More Americans are concerned about the economy and keeping their current, or getting a new, job. They don’t especially blame Trump for the lockdown-induced economic contraction, and they think he’ll do a better job of righting the economic ship than Biden.”

The third in a series of monthly Democracy Institute/ Sunday Express polls has given President Trump a surprise lead over his Democrat rival of 48 percent to 46 percent, his clearest lead yet.

The national poll was conducted last week. Voters describe the economy as the most important issue in the election, with coronavirus containment coming in second.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®.

