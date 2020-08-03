Detectives Investigating Report of Rape at Colby Park in Lake Helen

Detectives are investigating a report of a rape at Colby-Alderman Park in Lake Helen, around 10 p.m. Saturday. Sometime between midnight and 1 a.m. The victim said the suspect grabbed her by the neck, threatened her and raped her. File photo.

LAKE HELEN, FL – Volusia sheriff’s detectives are investigating a report of a rape at a Lake Helen park early Sunday morning. The victim, a woman in her 20s, reported that she went to Colby-Alderman Park off Massachusetts Street, in Lake Helen, around 10 p.m. Saturday. Sometime between midnight and 1 a.m. Sunday, she said an unknown white male appeared to start following her.

As the victim began to walk back to her vehicle, she said the suspect grabbed her by the neck, threatened her and raped her. Afterward, the suspect ran away. The victim is described as a white male 40 to 60 years old, 6’0” to 6’4” with a stocky build, brown mid-length hair and possibly a square-shaped earring. The Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the case and no further information is available for release at this point in what is being considered, an active investigation.