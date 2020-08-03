$1.6 Million Sculpture Installed At Milton Tower In Sunny Isles Beach, FL

Milton Tower features $1.6 million sculpture by artist Manolo Valdés at boutique class A trophy office tower in Sunny Isles Beach; J. Milton & Associates adds to culture and beauty of the city of Sunny Isles Beach.

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL – J. Milton & Associates, Miami’s premier real estate development company since 1963, has added a $1.6 million, 18-foot sculpture to the City of Sunny Isles beauty and multicultural enhancements at Milton Tower, a boutique, Class A office tower in Sunny Isles Beach.

Located at the busiest intersection of 163rd Street and Collins Avenue, Milton Tower has installed a spectacular $1.6 million, 18-foot sculpture, titled “Mariposas,” by artist Manolo Valdés. Valdés is known for his unique method of drawing from art history to create his sculptures in a signature style pared-down form with unrefined markings. Manolo Valdés ranges across mediums, producing witty, art-historically informed sculptures that explore history and contemporary culture, politics and everyday life. Approaching each medium as part of an interconnected whole.

“Art is a priceless experience that has changed the City of Sunny Isles Beach,” and the ‘Mariposas’ is one of the many cultural enhancements we have brought to the City that will be embraced by many generations and cultures,” said Joseph Milton, CEO of J. Milton & Associates.

Valdés is a world-famous Spanish artist that combines art with history. Valdés has been featured in many museums and galleries including The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York and the Louvre Abu Dhabi. The artist has similar pieces throughout Valencia, Spain; Place Vendome, Paris; Berkeley Square, London; Taipei, Taiwan and Dubai. Today, standing gracefully at Milton Tower, the “Mariposas” sculpture bridges multiculturalism into the City of Sunny Isles Beach.

Milton Tower, located at 16690 Collins Ave., – the last of the core land in Sunny Isles Beach – is the finale of J. Milton & Associates’ 25-year vision for the Sunny Isles Beach Town Center. On a single stretch along A1A, also known as Collins Avenue, J. Milton & Associates has completed a collection of significant condominiums, residential, office and city projects. Projects include the following: Gateway Park – City of Sunny Isles; King David; Milton Tower; Parque Towers; St. Tropez; Intracoastal Yacht Club; Sands Pointe; Sayan and Pinnacle. The Sunny Isles magnificent projects are among these most successful condominiums and have been recognized for their positive impact on the fabric of the city of Sunny Isles Beach and its residents.

Located at the entrance of the City of Sunny Isles Beach – Town Center, a city zoned district which must uphold the guidelines of architecture and walkability, Milton Tower was key to the success of the new Sunny Isles Beach standards which were pioneered by J. Milton & Associates.

The leasing center for Milton Tower is open daily from Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 250 Sunny Isles Blvd., Suite 8, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160. To book an appointment, please call 305-546-6926 or learn more about Milton Tower, please visit, www.miltontower.com.

About J. Milton & Associates

J. Milton & Associates is more than just a real estate development company, it is a family business. It has contributed to the transformation of the South Florida skyline by developing a broad definition of high-quality residential design and construction projects, at many economic levels. The shared resources of its multi-disciplinary team, across various divisions, contribute significantly to the rewarding lifestyles enjoyed by residents in its communities. J. Milton & Associates’ corporate headquarters is located at 3211 Ponce De Leon Boulevard, Suite 301 in Coral Gables, FL. For more information, call 305-460-6300 or visit www.j-milton.com.