Police Involved Shooting In Miami-Dade Leaves North Carolina Wanted Fugitive Dead After Failed Hostage Negotiation, Exchange of Gunfire

By Joe Mcdermott
POLICE INVOLVED SHOOTING
The Miami-Dade Special Response Team (SRT) along with Hostage Negotiators responded to a scene where a police involved shooting resulted in the death of a wanted fugitive.

MIAMI-DADE, FL – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating a police shooting involving officers from the Police Department that resulted in the death of a wanted fugitive. The incident took place in the early morning hours of August 1, 2020 at 25555 S.W. 147 Avenue.

According to investigators, the subject was wanted for shooting at officers in North Carolina. Through investigative means, detectives located the subject, a 56 year old white male, at a residence in South Dade. The subject barricaded himself as investigators attempted to make contact with him. The Special Response Team (SRT) along with the Hostage Negotiators responded to the scene.

After numerous unsuccessful attempts for the subject to surrender, Special Response Team officers made entry into the residence. As the officers entered, the subject opened fire, striking an SRT officer on his ballistic vest. There was an exchange of gunfire, and the subject was struck. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and pronounced the subject deceased on the scene. The officer did not sustain any injuries.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®.

