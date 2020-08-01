Oprah’s “O” Is “Over” As Print Magazine; Now Going All Digital So It Can “Lean In” On Health and Well Being – Will Likely Lead to Layoffs

The Oprah Magazine US app in Google’s play store. Close-up on a laptop screen. Photo credit PREMIO STOCK / Shutterstock.com, licensed.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – It’s no secret that print magazines and especially newspapers are dying often being replaced by digital media. Bearing witness to this statement is the shutting down of the print version of Oprah’s “O” Magazine. Hearst has decided to shut down this Magazine after 20 years without any particular reason. Noticeably, Hearst will be carrying on its business with Oprah through the website. The news comes just days ex-president Troy Young was forced out following an explosive report that he oversaw a toxic culture at the publishing empire.

A spokesman for Hearst issued a statement saying that this arrangement is just a step towards leaning into a situation until it is executed completely. This could likely lead to layoffs. Oprah Winfrey issued the following statement regarding this matter:

“To clarify since I think some reports have been a bit misleading, the brand is not going away, it is reinventing how it delivers Oprah’s unique perspective on issues including health and well-being, climate change and social justice while continuing to lean into moments that are central to the brand’s DNA. This is a natural next step for the brand, which has grown to an online audience of 8 million, extending its voice and vision with video and social content. We will continue to invest in this platform as the brand grows and evolves into one that is more digitally-centric.”

Stay connected with The Published Reporter® - like/follow us: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - thank you!

She further added:

“I’m proud of this team and what we have delivered to our readers over the past 20 years, I look forward to the next step in our evolution.”

Lucy Kaylin, editor in chief of O, The Oprah Magazine also issued a statement:

“Twenty years ago O, The Oprah Magazine launched as a personal growth guide to help women live their best lives,” said Lucy Kaylin, editor in chief, O, The Oprah Magazine. “As we embark on this next chapter, we will lean into moments that are central to the brand’s DNA and deepen the connection with our loyal readers.”

Further, views have been expressed by the Chief Business Officer of Hearst Magazine, Kristen O’Hara –