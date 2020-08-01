BusinessSocietyTechnology

Oprah’s “O” Is “Over” As Print Magazine; Now Going All Digital So It Can “Lean In” On Health and Well Being – Will Likely Lead to Layoffs

By John Colascione
[ADVERTISEMENT] Amazon Best Sellers: Most Popular Books Based On Sales (Updated Hourly)

Oprah Magazine
The Oprah Magazine US app in Google’s play store. Close-up on a laptop screen. Photo credit PREMIO STOCK / Shutterstock.com, licensed.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – It’s no secret that print magazines and especially newspapers are dying often being replaced by digital media. Bearing witness to this statement is the shutting down of the print version of Oprah’s “O” Magazine. Hearst has decided to shut down this Magazine after 20 years without any particular reason. Noticeably, Hearst will be carrying on its business with Oprah through the website. The news comes just days ex-president Troy Young was forced out following an explosive report that he oversaw a toxic culture at the publishing empire.

A spokesman for Hearst issued a statement saying that this arrangement is just a step towards leaning into a situation until it is executed completely. This could likely lead to layoffs. Oprah Winfrey issued the following statement regarding this matter:

“To clarify since I think some reports have been a bit misleading, the brand is not going away, it is reinventing how it delivers Oprah’s unique perspective on issues including health and well-being, climate change and social justice while continuing to lean into moments that are central to the brand’s DNA. This is a natural next step for the brand, which has grown to an online audience of 8 million, extending its voice and vision with video and social content. We will continue to invest in this platform as the brand grows and evolves into one that is more digitally-centric.”

Stay connected with The Published Reporter® - like/follow us: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - thank you!

She further added:

“I’m proud of this team and what we have delivered to our readers over the past 20 years, I look forward to the next step in our evolution.”

Lucy Kaylin, editor in chief of O, The Oprah Magazine also issued a statement:

“Twenty years ago O, The Oprah Magazine launched as a personal growth guide to help women live their best lives,” said Lucy Kaylin, editor in chief, O, The Oprah Magazine. “As we embark on this next chapter, we will lean into moments that are central to the brand’s DNA and deepen the connection with our loyal readers.”

Further, views have been expressed by the Chief Business Officer of Hearst Magazine, Kristen O’Hara –

“Hearst is honored to be working with Oprah and her team to reimagine the future.”

Comment via Facebook

Disclaimer: News articles on this site contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself or the views of the owners of The Published Reporter®. Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and fact checking policies, in addition to our terms of service.

John Colascione

John Colascione is the Chief Executive Officer of SEARCHEN NETWORKS® He specializes in Website Monetization, is a Google AdWords Certified Professional and authored an educational ‘how to’ book called ”Mastering Your Website. He writes primarily on domain names and Internet related issues while sporadically covering other items of interest if and when time allows.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Body of Male Located at Water’s Edge in Stump Pass…

Jessica Mcfadyen

The 13% Racial Housing Solution Will Hit Palm Beach County…

Alan Bergstein

Flagler County Sheriff’s Inmate Work Crew Fills…

Jessica Mcfadyen
1 of 503