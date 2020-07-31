Tampa Florida Doctor Comes Out in Support of “America’s Frontline Doctors” Press Conference; “I’m Not A Political Person, I Just Want to Heal People”

TAMPA, FL – During what has become a historic time in America, where people’s opinions, even practicing doctors professional opinions, are being silenced and scrubbed from view, a local Tampa Florida doctor has come out in support of her colleagues saying “I’m Not A Political Person, I Just Want to Heal People” in a Facebook video already shared over 3,700 times on her personal page.
In the video, where she stated she would try to get through it all without getting too upset, she passionately addressed a highly controversial press conference last week in Washington D.C. in front of the Supreme Court, by a group of doctors calling themselves “America’s Frontline Doctors” who spoke about the dangers of keeping kids out of school and medications such as hydroxychloroquine, zinc, and antibacterial drug, Zithromax in treating coronavirus.
In the Facebook posting, Dr. Lisa S. Koche titled her video, “The Truth – Why Are They Censoring Us?” – in which she lays out her professional opinion on this historic censorship, and her opinion of what she says are her “courageous” colleges discussing hydroxychloroquine, a “65 years old drug,” and which has been shown in studies, when administered properly, to heal the virus – also citing that in some countries it is an “over the counter drug” that everyone can have access to at any time.
“Earlier this week, my colleagues stood on Capitol Hill with their hearts on their sleeves, to speak up, to lead, to empower. I am overwhelmed by the bravery these doctors showed to try to inform the public. We, as doctors, are not being heard. Humanity needs us now more than ever. Why are us doctors being censored? What is the agenda of the people blocking this information?” said Dr. Lisa S. Koche MD, Tampa, FL “ I am a doctor – a doctor with 8,000 patients, triple board certified, and no marks against my record,” she added.
Dr. Lisa S. Koche is a family medicine doctor in Tampa, Florida and is affiliated with St. Joseph’s Hospital-Tampa, Tampa General Hospital, and others in the area. She has been in practice for more than 20 years and also discussed that she has been forbidden from prescribing the drug by her local CVS pharmacy.Comment via Facebook
