Rasmussen: President Trump’s Approval Rating Surges to 50% In Latest Figures of Daily Presidential Tracking Poll; Beats Obama At Same Point

By Joe Mcdermott
President Trump
President Donald Trump with the pointing index finger gesture as he speaks at a campaign rally for Congressman Lou Barletta. Wilkes-Barre, Pa – August 2, 2018. Photo credit: Evan El-Amin / Shutterstock.com, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – New polling results released Friday by Rasmussen Reports show that fifty-percent (50%) of Likely U.S. Voters approve of President Trump’s job performance while forty-eight percent (48%) disapprove. The totals were calculated using a selection of 1,500 likely voters. There was a margin of error of three points.

Also noted in the report, these numbers place President Trump beating former President Barack Obama at the same point in his presidency. President Obama had a 47% approval rating.

https://www.rasmussenreports.com/public_content/politics/trump_administration/prez_track_jul31

Also significant is that the media’s coverage of President Trump has been overwhelmingly negative, over three times more critical than coverage of former Barack Obama and twice that of former Presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton, according to Washington Secrets Columnist Paul Bedard, who pointed to the Pew Research Center for the data based on Trump’s first two years in office.

That study also said that compared to other presidents, news reports about President Trump were more focused on his personality than his policy.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®.

