Flagler County Sheriff’s Inmate Work Crew Fills Sandbags for Residents in Preparation for Hurricane Isaias

Flagler County Sheriff’s Inmate Work Crew filling sandbags at FTI on A1A in the Hammock.

In preparation for Hurricane Isaias this weekend, Sheriff Rick Staly has deployed the Sheriff’s Inmate Work Crew to the Flagler Technical Institute at 5633 North Oceanshore Blvd in the Hammock area of Palm Coast to help fill sandbags for residents. There are plenty of sand bags available at this location.

“If you are in need of sand bags and would like assistance in filling the bags and loading them into your vehicle, the Sheriff’s Inmate Work Crew is here to help,” Sheriff Staly said. “The crew will be available Friday and Saturday from noon to 5pm.”

Additional self-serve sandbag locations are available at:

Santa Maria Del Mar Catholic Church in Flagler Beach: 915 North Oceanshore Blvd.

Palm Coast Public Works Yard, 1 Wellfield Grade, Palm Coast

The sandbag locations will be open on Friday and Saturday from 9am until 5pm. The Inmate Work Crew will be onsite both days at the Flagler Technical Institute from 12pm until 5pm or as long as the weather permits and sand is available.

There is a limit of ten sandbags per household.