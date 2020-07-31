CrimeLocalSociety

Flagler County Sheriff’s Inmate Work Crew Fills Sandbags for Residents in Preparation for Hurricane Isaias

By Jessica Mcfadyen
[ADVERTISEMENT] Amazon Best Sellers: Most Popular Books Based On Sales (Updated Hourly)

Sheriff’s Inmate Work Crew
Flagler County Sheriff’s Inmate Work Crew filling sandbags at FTI on A1A in the Hammock.

In preparation for Hurricane Isaias this weekend, Sheriff Rick Staly has deployed the Sheriff’s Inmate Work Crew to the Flagler Technical Institute at 5633 North Oceanshore Blvd in the Hammock area of Palm Coast to help fill sandbags for residents. There are plenty of sand bags available at this location.

“If you are in need of sand bags and would like assistance in filling the bags and loading them into your vehicle, the Sheriff’s Inmate Work Crew is here to help,” Sheriff Staly said. “The crew will be available Friday and Saturday from noon to 5pm.”

Additional self-serve sandbag locations are available at:

  • Santa Maria Del Mar Catholic Church in Flagler Beach: 915 North Oceanshore Blvd.
  • Palm Coast Public Works Yard, 1 Wellfield Grade, Palm Coast
  • The sandbag locations will be open on Friday and Saturday from 9am until 5pm. The Inmate Work Crew will be onsite both days at the Flagler Technical Institute from 12pm until 5pm or as long as the weather permits and sand is available.

There is a limit of ten sandbags per household.

Comment via Facebook

Disclaimer: News articles on this site contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself or the views of the owners of The Published Reporter®. Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and fact checking policies, in addition to our terms of service.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

West Palm Beach Residents Advised to Prepare for Potential…

Joe Mcdermott

Honor, Respect, Submission: The Contemporary Moral Confusion

Howard Rotberg

Tampa Florida Doctor Comes Out in Support of “America’s…

Jessica Mcfadyen
1 of 460