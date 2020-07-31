CrimeLocalSociety

Broward Detectives Release Suspect Photos In Deadly Gas Station Shooting In Pompano Beach

By Joe Mcdermott
Shooting Suspects
Two subjects are believed to be involved in a fatal shooting outside of a Pompano Beach gas station and detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the subjects. Anyone with information is asked to contact Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Detective Samantha Cottam at 954-321-4544.

POMPANO BEACH, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives are releasing photos of two subjects they believe may have been involved in a fatal shooting outside of a Pompano Beach gas station and are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the subjects.

According to the report, at approximately 11:52 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, Broward County Regional Communications received a report of a shooting at the Solo Gas Station located at 560 W. Sample Road in Pompano Beach. Upon arrival, deputies found a male outside of the business suffering from a gunshot wound. Pompano Beach Fire Rescue transported the victim to Broward Health North where he later died.

Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit detectives believe Zion Lamar, 20,of Pompano Beach, may have been struck by gunfire during an altercation between multiple individuals.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Detective Samantha Cottam at 954-321-4544. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®.

