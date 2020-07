A call came in around 12:19 pm by boaters who located the body of a male at the waters edge in Stump Pass Park in Englewood. At this time it is not suspicious in nature and the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office says there is no threat to the community. Photo: Jim Schwabel.

ENGLEWOOD, FL – According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, the body of a male was found at the waters edge in Stump Pass Park in Englewood. The call came in around 12:19 pm by boaters in the area. Major Crimes and the Crime Scene Unit are on scene conducting an investigation. However, at this time it is not suspicious in nature and there is no threat to the community.

Updates will be posted here as they are determined.