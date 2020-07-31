CrimeLocalSociety

3 Year Old Child Shot in Lake Worth Beach, Detectives Investigating

By Joe Mcdermott
[ADVERTISEMENT] Amazon Best Sellers: Most Popular Books Based On Sales (Updated Hourly)

3 Year Old Child Shot
At approximately 4:30 pm Friday, detectives responded to St. Mary’s Medical Center they learned that the three year old may have been shot in the 900 block of South A Street, in the City of Lake Worth Beach. 

LAKE WORTH, FL – At approximately 4:30 pm Friday, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office received a call that a child, 3 years of age, appeared at St. Mary’s Medical Center suffering from a gunshot wound. According to authorities, when Palm Beach detectives responded to St. Mary’s Medical Center they learned that the three year old may have been shot in the 900 block of South A Street, in the City of Lake Worth Beach. 

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division are responding to the 900 block of South A Street, to investigate further. This is not a random shooting. More information will be released when it becomes available.

The area has been a hot-bed of criminal activity in Lake Worth Beach, with the “intersection of 9th (Avenue South) and G Street the nucleus of the problem area” according to Palm Beach Sheriff’s Capt. Todd Baer who told The Palm Beach Post in February after a two month crackdown.

Stay connected with The Published Reporter® - like/follow us: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - thank you!
Comment via Facebook

Disclaimer: News articles on this site contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself or the views of the owners of The Published Reporter®. Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and fact checking policies, in addition to our terms of service.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Body of Male Located at Water’s Edge in Stump Pass…

Jessica Mcfadyen

The 13% Racial Housing Solution Will Hit Palm Beach County…

Alan Bergstein

Flagler County Sheriff’s Inmate Work Crew Fills…

Jessica Mcfadyen
1 of 459