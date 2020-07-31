3 Year Old Child Shot in Lake Worth Beach, Detectives Investigating

At approximately 4:30 pm Friday, detectives responded to St. Mary’s Medical Center they learned that the three year old may have been shot in the 900 block of South A Street, in the City of Lake Worth Beach.

LAKE WORTH, FL – At approximately 4:30 pm Friday, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office received a call that a child, 3 years of age, appeared at St. Mary’s Medical Center suffering from a gunshot wound. According to authorities, when Palm Beach detectives responded to St. Mary’s Medical Center they learned that the three year old may have been shot in the 900 block of South A Street, in the City of Lake Worth Beach.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division are responding to the 900 block of South A Street, to investigate further. This is not a random shooting. More information will be released when it becomes available.

The area has been a hot-bed of criminal activity in Lake Worth Beach, with the “intersection of 9th (Avenue South) and G Street the nucleus of the problem area” according to Palm Beach Sheriff’s Capt. Todd Baer who told The Palm Beach Post in February after a two month crackdown.