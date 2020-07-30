Volusia County Shooting Suspect, Conrad “Gold Mouth” Massey, Turns Himself In to Sheriff’s Detectives; Faces Attempted First-Degree Murder

Conrad Massey, 28, also known as Gold Mouth, faces attempted first-degree murder with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail.

Conrad Massey, suspected of shooting a man following an argument in Port Orange in April 2020, turned himself in to Volusia sheriff’s detectives today and was transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail. Massey, 28, also known as Gold Mouth, faces attempted first-degree murder with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Massey was also charged with conspiracy to traffic heroin and unlawful use of a two-way communications device to facilitate committing a crime.

According to Volusia County Corrections records, Massey has numerous bookings that date back to 2011.

In June, Sheriff Mike Chitwood announced that the Volusia Sheriff’s Office was offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to Massey’s arrest. The victim survived the shooting, which occurred April 9, 2020.