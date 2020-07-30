CrimeLocalSociety

Volusia County Shooting Suspect, Conrad “Gold Mouth” Massey, Turns Himself In to Sheriff’s Detectives; Faces Attempted First-Degree Murder

By Joe Mcdermott
Conrad Massey
Conrad Massey, 28, also known as Gold Mouth, faces attempted first-degree murder with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail.

Conrad Massey, suspected of shooting a man following an argument in Port Orange in April 2020, turned himself in to Volusia sheriff’s detectives today and was transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail. Massey, 28, also known as Gold Mouth, faces attempted first-degree murder with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Massey was also charged with conspiracy to traffic heroin and unlawful use of a two-way communications device to facilitate committing a crime. According to Volusia County Corrections records, Massey has numerous bookings that date back to 1991.

In June, Sheriff Mike Chitwood announced that the Volusia Sheriff’s Office was offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to Massey’s arrest. The victim survived the shooting, which occurred April 9, 2020.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®.

