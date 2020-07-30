CrimeLocalSociety

Two Teens Seriously Injured In Early Morning Crash in Oak Hill

By Jessica Mcfadyen
OAK HILL, FL – The Volusia Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning crash which occurred in the 100 Block of West Halifax Avenue in Oak Hill. According to the report, deputies responded to the scene shortly after receiving a 9-1-1 call from an area resident who heard the crash around 3:00am. 

When deputies arrived they discovered a single vehicle crashed into a tree and determined that seven juveniles had occupied the vehicle prior to the crash, two of which were entrapped. Volusia Fire Rescue extricated both juveniles from the vehicle and both were airlifted to area hospitals where they remain in critical condition.

Two others were transported by ground for minor injuries. The Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit has assumed the investigation and updates will be released as they become available.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

