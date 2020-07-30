Palm Beach County Man With Day Care Running Out of Home Charged With 30 Counts of Possession of Child Pornography

David Manas, 62, was arrested today for 30 counts of Possession of Child Pornography, FSS 827.071 (5). Anyone who may have used utilized the Manas’ for child care services is urged to contact Detective Amy Hoffman at 561-688-4057.

Detectives from Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office Special Victims Unit received information on March 25, 2020, that David Manas, 62, was knowingly possessing and transmitting images of child pornography through the internet. After further investigation, detectives arrested David Manas, today, for 30 counts of Possession of Child Pornography, FSS 827.071 (5).

Detectives received information that a day care is currently being run out of the Manas’ home. Anyone who may have used utilized the Manas’ for child care services is urged to contact Detective Amy Hoffman at 561-688-4057. Manas, was booked in to the Palm Beach County Jail. He currently has no bond and should be attending his first appearance tomorrow Friday, July 31, 2020.