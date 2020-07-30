EntertainmentHealthSociety

Madonna Gets Silenced by Instagram for Sharing Viral Video of America’s Frontline Doctors Press Conference With Her 15.4 Million Followers

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Madonna
Famous pop singer Madonna during a performance in Prague, Czech republic, November 7, 2015. Madonna had written a post which was removed from Instagram on Wednesday. The post was a video from the America’s Frontline Doctors press conference this week in which physicians praised the use of the drug hydroxychloroquine, zinc, and antibacterial drug, Zithromax in treating coronavirus. Photo credit: Yakub88 / Shutterstock.com, licensed.

LOS ANGELES, CA – On Tuesday, “The Queen of Pop,” icon Madonna’s Instagram account was flagged and a post removed for what an Instagram spokesperson said was “making false claims about cures and prevention methods for COVID-19,” in a statement. The post, which was first buried on Tuesday, and then removed by Wednesday morning, was labeled “False Information” by content moderators of the social media site.

The video, which was also tweeted by President Trump before getting taken down by Twitter, was showed the 45-minute America’s Frontline Doctors press conference this week in which physicians praised the use of the drug hydroxychloroquine, zinc, and antibacterial drug, Zithromax in treating coronavirus.

Madonna had written a caption above the video, “The truth will set us all Free! But some people don’t want to hear the truth,” claiming that authorities are hiding a cure for the coronavirus.

The video, which can be seen, here and here, was featured by The Published Reporter on late Monday evening and was viewed over 900,000 times by Wednesday. It was removed from several social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube as ‘misinformation’.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

