CrimeLocalSociety

Hernando County Sheriff’s Deputies Arrest Woman in Connection with Spring Hill Construction Site Burglary

By Jessica Mcfadyen
[ADVERTISEMENT] Amazon Best Sellers: Most Popular Books Based On Sales (Updated Hourly)

Ana Rojas
Ana Rojas, 38, was charged with burglary to an unoccupied dwelling, which is a second-degree felony. She was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center where her bond was set at $5,000. The judge lowered her bond to $1,000 at first appearance.

SPRING HILL, FL – On Monday July 6, 2020, Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a construction burglary on Old Windsor Way in the Avalon community located in Spring Hill, FL. According to the report, a construction supervisor advised deputies that an unknown suspect entered a residence under construction and removed 21 kitchen and bath cabinets that were still in boxes. The items were valued at more than $5,000.

On Wednesday July, 29-2020, the same construction supervisor was notified of two suspicious vehicles driving around Avalon and the construction site. The construction supervisor was able to provide a tag number for one of the vehicles. The registered owner of that vehicle was Ana Rojas, 38, who lives on Amero Lane in Spring Hill. Detectives responded to the Amero Lane residence to conduct further investigation and upon arrival, deputies knocked on the front door, and a juvenile opened the door.

Detectives immediately saw numerous cabinet boxes on the living room floor similar to the ones taken from Old Windsor Way location. The detectives could also see an order number displayed on one of the boxes. Detectives then contacted the construction supervisor who was able to confirm the order number on the box found at Amero Lane matched the order number of the boxes stolen from the home on Old Windsor Way.

Detectives then obtained a search warrant. The search warrant was executed without incident. All of the stolen cabinetry was located. Additionally, detectives located a number of other newly packaged items that are possibly linked to other recent construction burglaries.

Rojas arrived at the home where she was arrested as the search warrant was being executed. Rojas provided a full confession to detectives. Rojas was charged with burglary to an unoccupied dwelling, which is a second-degree felony. She was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center where her bond was set at $5,000. The judge lowered her bond to $1,000 at first appearance.

Detectives are investigating additional suspects possibly involved in the construction burglary. The investigation remains ongoing to determine if there is a connection to other burglaries in the area.

Comment via Facebook

Disclaimer: News articles on this site contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself or the views of the owners of The Published Reporter®. Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and fact checking policies, in addition to our terms of service.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Broward Detectives Release Suspect Photos In Deadly Gas…

Joe Mcdermott

West Palm Beach Residents Advised to Prepare for Potential…

Joe Mcdermott

Honor, Respect, Submission: The Contemporary Moral Confusion

Howard Rotberg
1 of 458