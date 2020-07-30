Hernando County Sheriff’s Deputies Arrest Woman in Connection with Spring Hill Construction Site Burglary

Ana Rojas, 38, was charged with burglary to an unoccupied dwelling, which is a second-degree felony. She was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center where her bond was set at $5,000. The judge lowered her bond to $1,000 at first appearance.

SPRING HILL, FL – On Monday July 6, 2020, Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a construction burglary on Old Windsor Way in the Avalon community located in Spring Hill, FL. According to the report, a construction supervisor advised deputies that an unknown suspect entered a residence under construction and removed 21 kitchen and bath cabinets that were still in boxes. The items were valued at more than $5,000.

On Wednesday July, 29-2020, the same construction supervisor was notified of two suspicious vehicles driving around Avalon and the construction site. The construction supervisor was able to provide a tag number for one of the vehicles. The registered owner of that vehicle was Ana Rojas, 38, who lives on Amero Lane in Spring Hill. Detectives responded to the Amero Lane residence to conduct further investigation and upon arrival, deputies knocked on the front door, and a juvenile opened the door.

Detectives immediately saw numerous cabinet boxes on the living room floor similar to the ones taken from Old Windsor Way location. The detectives could also see an order number displayed on one of the boxes. Detectives then contacted the construction supervisor who was able to confirm the order number on the box found at Amero Lane matched the order number of the boxes stolen from the home on Old Windsor Way.

Detectives then obtained a search warrant. The search warrant was executed without incident. All of the stolen cabinetry was located. Additionally, detectives located a number of other newly packaged items that are possibly linked to other recent construction burglaries.

Rojas arrived at the home where she was arrested as the search warrant was being executed. Rojas provided a full confession to detectives. Rojas was charged with burglary to an unoccupied dwelling, which is a second-degree felony. She was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center where her bond was set at $5,000. The judge lowered her bond to $1,000 at first appearance.

Detectives are investigating additional suspects possibly involved in the construction burglary. The investigation remains ongoing to determine if there is a connection to other burglaries in the area.