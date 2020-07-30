Four Charged In Violent Miami Home Invasion And Armed Robbery; Tied Up Victims With Duct Tape, Threatened To Kill, Ransacked Home

Gachar Desil, 18 (top left), Jeremie E. Anselm, 18 (top right), Jarule Jesse Desil, 21 (bottom left) and Jairo Andres Paezhenao 16 (bottom right) were charged with robbery / home invasion, kidnapping / weapon, firearm or aggravated battery / mask, robbery / carjacking / armed.

MIAMI, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department Robbery Bureau has arrested four suspects from an armed home invasion robbery last month, where four masked subjects entered a home through an unlocked front door. While two confronted a mother and daughter who were in the home tying them up with duct tape and threatening to kill them with a knife, the other two subjects ransacked the bedrooms and stole jewelry and cash.

The subjects fled in the victims 2017 Honda Accord. Their images were captured on video surveillance outside of the home. Below is the video that was released shortly after the crime when police began investigating.