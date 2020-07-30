Broward Sheriff’s Office Surprises Lauderhill Teen For Educational Accomplishments

On Wednesday, July 29, The Broward Sheriff’s Office Neighborhood Support Team (NST) surprised a young Lauderhill woman for her recent educational accomplishments.

LAUDERHILL, FL – The Broward Sheriff’s Office Neighborhood Support Team (NST) surprised a young Lauderhill woman for her recent educational accomplishments on Wednesday, July 29. Despite many adversities, Anjanae managed to obtain her high school diploma and get accepted into Tuskegee University in Tuskegee, Alabama, where she will attend college this fall.

The surprise took place at the Nailed It D.I.Y. Studio located at 5139 N. University Drive in Lauderhill and included gifts and well wishes from prominent members of the community, as well as a surprise vehicle procession involving Lauderhill units.

The young Lauderhill woman’s surprise took place at the Nailed It D.I.Y. Studio located at 5139 N. University Drive in Lauderhill and included gifts and well wishes from prominent members of the community, as well as a surprise vehicle procession involving Lauderhill units.

Attendees included members from Broward Sheriff’s Office’s NST unit, representatives from the Homeless Education Assistance Resource Team (H.E.A.R.T.), Lauderhill Police Deputy Chief Timothy Belcher, Sr., members from Lauderhill Police and Fire Department and City of Lauderhill City Manager Desorae Giles-Smith, just to name a few.

Anjanae’s achievements were brought to Broward Sheriff’s Office’s attention by the H.E.A.R.T. program, a branch of the Broward County Public Schools Education Foundation aimed at helping families, children and youth in transition. The Broward Sheriff’s Office understands the importance of investing in our youth and is proud to recognize the achievements of this future scholar.