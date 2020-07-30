Broward Detectives Looking For Tauaris Brewer, 33, and Rodney Holmes, 19, for Northgate Neighborhood Park Arson in Lauderdale Lakes

Detectives say Tauaris Brewer and Rodney Holmesc deliberately used trash to ignite a fire on a bench located in the main pavilion of Northgate Neighborhood Park. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Brewer and/or Holmes is asked to contact Violent Crimes Detective Derek Diaz at 954-321-4356.

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL – On May 29, 2020 Broward Sheriff’s Office violent crimes detectives released surveillance video of an arson that occurred at a public park in Lauderdale Lakes. According to detectives, shortly after 5 p.m. May 28, Broward Regional Communications received a call regarding a pavilion on fire at Northgate Neighborhood Park located at 3555 W. Oakland Park Blvd. in Lauderdale Lakes.

Surveillance video captured Chad Johnson, 19, Tauaris Brewer, 33, and Rodney Holmes, 19, entering the park at approximately 3:22 p.m. that day and deliberately using trash to ignite a fire on a bench located in the main pavilion. Johnson, Brewer and Holmes were then seen leaving the area while the pavilion caught fire.

Chad Johnson was located by Broward Sheriff’s Office violent crimes detectives for his involvement in the Lauderdale Lakes park fire. Detectives located Johnson at the Broward County Main Jail arrested on unrelated charges.

Now detectives are seeking the public’s help in locating Tauaris Brewer and Rodney Holmes. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Brewer and/or Holmes is asked to contact Violent Crimes Detective Derek Diaz at 954-321-4356. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.

Below is the surveillance video previously released.