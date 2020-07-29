White House Implements Executive Order on Online Censorship; Will Prevent Tech Giants from Altering Users’ Free Speech; Demands Transparency

On Wednesday the White House published their executive order on online censorship. The order prevents social media companies from altering or editorializing free speech. The order also demands the social media giants provide transparency requirements for their moderation practices.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Wednesday the White House published their executive order on online censorship. The order prevents social media companies from altering or editorializing free speech. The order also demands the social media giants provide transparency requirements for their moderation practices.

On Monday, the Department of Commerce, as directed by President Donald J. Trump’s Executive Order on Preventing Online Censorship, filed a petition to clarify the scope of Section 230 of the 1996 Communications Decency Act. The petition requests that the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) clarify that Section 230 does not permit social media companies that alter or editorialize users’ speech to escape civil liability. The petition also requests that the FCC clarify when an online platform curates content in “good faith,” and requests transparency requirements on their moderation practices, similar to requirements imposed on broadband service providers under Title I of the Communications Act. President Trump will continue to fight back against unfair, un-American, and politically biased censorship of Americans online.

In a statement Wednesday, press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said the petition was meant to “clarify‘ that “Section 230 does not permit social media companies that alter or editorialize users’ speech to escape civil liability.”

The measure came the same day legislators grilled the CEO’s of top social media platforms in a hearing on Big Tech and antitrust.