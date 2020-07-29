SocietyTechnologyU.S. News

White House Implements Executive Order on Online Censorship; Will Prevent Tech Giants from Altering Users’ Free Speech; Demands Transparency

By Joe Mcdermott
WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Wednesday the White House published their executive order on online censorship. The order prevents social media companies from altering or editorializing free speech. The order also demands the social media giants provide transparency requirements for their moderation practices.

On Monday, the Department of Commerce, as directed by President Donald J. Trump’s Executive Order on Preventing Online Censorship, filed a petition to clarify the scope of Section 230 of the 1996 Communications Decency Act. The petition requests that the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) clarify that Section 230 does not permit social media companies that alter or editorialize users’ speech to escape civil liability. The petition also requests that the FCC clarify when an online platform curates content in “good faith,” and requests transparency requirements on their moderation practices, similar to requirements imposed on broadband service providers under Title I of the Communications Act.  President Trump will continue to fight back against unfair, un-American, and politically biased censorship of Americans online.

In a statement Wednesday, press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said the petition was meant toclarify that “Section 230 does not permit social media companies that alter or editorialize users’ speech to escape civil liability.” 

The measure came the same day legislators grilled the CEO’s of top social media platforms in a hearing on Big Tech and antitrust. 

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®.

Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
