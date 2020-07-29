VIDEO: Juvenile Arrested for Concealing Firearm During Traffic Stop

16-year-old Terrell Sampson was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed firearm and possession of a firearm by a minor. He was booked into the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility and turned over to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Daytona Beach.

DAYTONA BEACH, FL – During a routine traffic stop for a stop sign violation on Thursday evening, Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) deputies made contact with a driver and passenger, later identified as 16-year-old Terrell Sampson. A strong odor of marijuana was emitting from the vehicle and the driver did not have her driver’s license with her.

The occupants were asked to step out of the vehicle for a probable cause search due to the marijuana odor and the admission that they had smoked marijuana in the car a short time earlier. During a customary pat-down, Sampson had to be told multiple times to stop reaching toward his shorts and to keep his hands on the roof of the vehicle. A loaded semi-automatic pistol was found concealed within Sampson’s boxers.

“A juvenile with a gun and drugs is a recipe for a disaster,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “His criminal history at just 16 years old shows that he need immediate and strong intervention if he’s going to turn his life around. I hope that the courts and DJJ are able to get him the help that he desperately needs to get his life on the right path. This was another great job by our P.A.C.E. Unit”

Sampson gave conflicting stories on where he’d gotten the firearm and was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed firearm and possession of a firearm by a minor. He was booked into the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility and turned over to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Daytona Beach.

Sampson has previous arrests in Flagler County for battery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, criminal mischief, unlawful possession of a weapon, and carrying a concealed firearm.