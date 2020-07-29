Miami Crime Stoppers Ups The Ante, Increases Reward; Up to $55k for Information Leading to Arrest of Shooter Who Killed Seven Year-Old Girl

MIAMI, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department’s Homicide Bureau detectives are investigating a drive-by shooting that killed a seven year-old girl, injured a one year-old boy and two adults on Saturday July 25, 2020 at approx. 08:08 p.m. in the evening.
According to investigators, four people stopped their vehicle in front of a residence, located in the 2900 block of NW 51 Street. As they exited their vehicle, a four door vehicle approached them and began firing in their direction, striking the victims. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the victims to Ryder Trauma Center where they were treated. Three of the victims remain in stable condition; however, the seven year-old girl, Alana Washington, succumbed to her injuries.
The subject vehicle fled the scene eastbound on NW 51 Street. Detectives are seeking the assistance of the community to identify and/or locate the vehicle and individual or individuals involved in this shooting.
A Crime Stoppers reward has been increased to up to $55,000. The tipster may be eligible if the information leads to the arrest of the subject or subjects. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers (305)471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477
Visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give a Tip”