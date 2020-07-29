Miami Crime Stoppers Ups The Ante, Increases Reward; Up to $55k for Information Leading to Arrest of Shooter Who Killed Seven Year-Old Girl

MIAMI, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department’s Homicide Bureau detectives are investigating a drive-by shooting that killed a seven year-old girl, injured a one year-old boy and two adults on Saturday July 25, 2020 at approx. 08:08 p.m. in the evening.

According to investigators, four people stopped their vehicle in front of a residence, located in the 2900 block of NW 51 Street. As they exited their vehicle, a four door vehicle approached them and began firing in their direction, striking the victims. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the victims to Ryder Trauma Center where they were treated. Three of the victims remain in stable condition; however, the seven year-old girl, Alana Washington, succumbed to her injuries.

Original Miami Crime Stoppers Flyer.

The subject vehicle fled the scene eastbound on NW 51 Street. Detectives are seeking the assistance of the community to identify and/or locate the vehicle and individual or individuals involved in this shooting.

A Crime Stoppers reward has been increased to up to $55,000. The tipster may be eligible if the information leads to the arrest of the subject or subjects. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers (305)471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477

Visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give a Tip”