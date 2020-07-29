Hydroxychloroquine Simplified: An Anecdotal Look at Treatment Which Should Only Be Taken in Accordance with Doctor’s Direction

Hydroxychloroquine has been used to prevent or treat malaria. This medication has been also used to treat certain auto-immune diseases such as lupus and rheumatoid arthritis.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT – I have a friend (we’ll call him Ed) who takes Plaquenil (hydroxychloroquine) and probably will for the rest of his life. He has some skin problems that are caused or aggravated by low bodily pH levels. Higher pH levels are defined as being more alkaline and lower pH levels are described as being more acidic.

Ed heard that President Trump temporarily took hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) for protection from the CCP virus. Since Ed is over 70, he wondered if it might be a good idea for him to take HCQ. He did some research and reported the following findings:

Ed discussed some of this information with his doctor and his doctor said something like this: “I don’t know if HCQ will prevent or cure COVID-19 but it will probably help with your skin problems.” The doctor then prescribed moderate doses of HCQ. Ed asked how long he could expect to be taking it. The doctor told him that if it significantly helped his skin and there were no side effects, he could expect to be taking it for the foreseeable future. The doctor also prescribed periodic eye exams to make sure there were no developing problems as time goes by.

Later that day Ed found that HCQ was very inexpensive and started taking it twice a day. At the time Ed was experiencing flu like symptoms which went away in two days. Also within two days, his skin problems (which included a yeast infection) significantly improved. It has now been a month with no side effects and Ed’s skin is better than it has been for years. He has had some exposure to COVID-19 but has had no symptoms and has not been tested. He is, by the way, very grateful for President Trump, very thankful for his doctor, and very happy with his current health condition.

Here are some additional options that might save some lives: Ivermectin Study, Trialsite, Taggert, Whiteboard, Bartlett, Budesonide, Remdesivir.

Caution and Disclaimer: Neither Ed or I are doctors, scientists, or medical experts. The information shared in this article is anecdotal in nature. Medical treatments should only be undertaken in accordance with professional medical advice and under a doctor’s direction.