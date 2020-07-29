Detectives Investigating Man Found Dead on Corner of Melaleuca Lane and Kirk Road In Lake Worth

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue responded to a male dead on a sidewalk on the corner of Melaleuca Lane and Kirk Road in unincorporated Lake Worth. No additional information to add at this time. File photo.

LAKE WORTH, FL – At approximately 1:30 pm today, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a male dead on a sidewalk on the corner of Melaleuca Lane and Kirk Road in unincorporated Lake Worth. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue responded and pronounced the male deceased prior to deputies arrival. The male was covered upon deputies arrival, however, no evidence on scene pointed to any foul play.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division were on scene investigating further. Once the scene is documented a representative from the Medical Examiners Office will respond to inspect and remove the deceased male. An autopsy will be completed to determine the cause of death. No additional information to add at this time.