Sheriff: Assessors from Commission For Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation Recommend Broward Sheriff’s Office For Full Accreditation

By George McGregor
Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony
Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony as he held a press conference in July, 2020. Today, Sheriff Tony announced that an assessment team from the Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation (CFA) is recommending that the Broward Sheriff’s Office receive full accreditation status. Photo credit: Broward Sheriff’s Office / Facebook

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – Sheriff Gregory Tony is proud to announce that an assessment team from the Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation (CFA) is recommending that the Broward Sheriff’s Office receive full accreditation status.

Last June, Broward Sheriff’s Office lost its law enforcement accreditation as a result of the handling of the airport and Parkland mass shootings. On October 2, 2019, the Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation unanimously voted to approve Sheriff Tony’s request for an earlier than normal review to restore Broward Sheriff’s Office’s law enforcement accreditation.

June 2020, Broward Sheriff’s Office was honored to welcome the group of assessors from the Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation to view the agency’s compliance with rigorous accreditation standards. Broward Sheriff’s Office’s voluntarily took part in the assessment conducted on June 30 through July 2.

During this time the accreditation team reviewed agency policies, procedures and records and also interviewed staff members to ensure Broward Sheriff’s Office’s is following guidelines set forth by accreditation standards and state laws.

The assessment team provided glowing remarks during its exit interview and found Broward Sheriff’s Office’s to be 100% in compliance with all mandatory standards. “The Broward County Sheriff’s Office appears to be an excellently managed agency with members that are extremely proud to be part of it,” the Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation Assessment Team Leader Sgt. Frank Ruggiero noted.

Sheriff Tony and the entire Broward Sheriff’s Office’s team look forward to the commission’s final vote regarding the agency’s full accreditation status at their October meeting.

