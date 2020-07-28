Multiple People Shot at Miami Party, Detectives Investigating, Seeking ID of Suspect

Miami Detectives are investigating a shooting which resulted in multiple people injured. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact CrimeStoppers (305)471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477. File photo. Marco Curaba, Shutterstock, licensed.

MIAMI, FL – Detectives from the Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD) South District, are investigating a shooting which resulted in multiple people injured. According to investigators, uniformed officers were dispatched to a ShotSpotter alert in the area of 10451 SW 162 Terrace, Miami. Upon arrival, they discovered there was a party at the location and a fight had occurred.

At approximately 11:24 p.m. Saturday night, shots were fired striking four victims, including a 14 year old male. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and transported the juvenile to Kendall Regional Medical Center in critical condition. They also transported another victim, a female, to Jackson South Medical Center in stable condition, and treated a third female, on scene. A fourth female victim was self-transported to Homestead Baptist Hospital to receive treatment for her injury.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact CrimeStoppers (305)471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477

