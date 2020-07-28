Jupiter Woman Charged In Fatal Shooting On 45th Street In West Palm Beach

Latisha Smith, 34, of Jupiter was identified as the suspect who shot Jonathan Coleus. Latisha was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail and charged with homicide (murder dangerous depraved wo premeditation) and possession of weapon (or ammo by convicted felon).

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – At approximately 4:37 am on Sunday, Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office Deputies responded to shots fired at a Sunoco gas station located in the 1100 block of 45th Street in West Palm Beach. Upon arrival an adult male was located suffering from gunshot wounds. The male was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. He was later identified as Jonathan Coleus, 29, of Loxahatchee.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division investigated and identified Latisha Smith, 34, of Jupiter as the suspect who shot Jonathan Coleus. Latisha was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail and charged with homicide (murder dangerous depraved wo premeditation) and possession of weapon (or ammo by convicted felon). She was held without bond and is expected to make a first appearance in court this morning.