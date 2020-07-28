CrimeLocalSociety

Jupiter Woman Charged In Fatal Shooting On 45th Street In West Palm Beach

By Joe Mcdermott
[ADVERTISEMENT] Amazon Best Sellers: Most Popular Books Based On Sales (Updated Hourly)

Latisha Smith, 34, of Jupiter
Latisha Smith, 34, of Jupiter was identified as the suspect who shot Jonathan Coleus. Latisha was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail and charged with homicide (murder dangerous depraved wo premeditation) and possession of weapon (or ammo by convicted felon).

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – At approximately 4:37 am on Sunday, Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office Deputies responded to shots fired at a Sunoco gas station located in the 1100 block of 45th Street in West Palm Beach. Upon arrival an adult male was located suffering from gunshot wounds. The male was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. He was later identified as Jonathan Coleus, 29, of Loxahatchee.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division investigated and identified Latisha Smith, 34, of Jupiter as the suspect who shot Jonathan Coleus. Latisha was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail and charged with homicide (murder dangerous depraved wo premeditation) and possession of weapon (or ammo by convicted felon). She was held without bond and is expected to make a first appearance in court this morning.

Comment via Facebook

Disclaimer: News articles on this site contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself or the views of the owners of The Published Reporter®. Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and fact checking policies, in addition to our terms of service.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Miami Crime Stoppers Ups The Ante, Increases Reward; Up to…

Joe Mcdermott

VIDEO: Juvenile Arrested for Concealing Firearm During…

Jessica Mcfadyen

36 Year Old Punta Gorda Man Facing 6 Counts Of Sexual…

Jessica Mcfadyen
1 of 451