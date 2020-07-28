BusinessLocalPress Releases

Flagler County Sheriff’s Office Employees Donate Nearly $20,000 to Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches

By George McGregor
Holding Check
Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly (left) presenting the check to Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches Board Chairman Levy County Sheriff Bobby McCallum. Photo credit: Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

BUNNELL, FL – Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly presented the Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches (FSYR) a check for $19,939.00 on Monday at the Sheriffs Summer Conference in Bonita Springs. From January through June each year, the men and women of the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office may choose to donate a portion of their paycheck to the Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches.

The FSYR is a 501(c)(3) non-profit residential child and family services organization founded by the Florida Sheriffs Association in 1957. FSYR mission is to prevent juvenile delinquency and develop strong, lawful, resilient, and productive citizens who will make a positive contribution to their communities for years to come.

“It was my honor to present this donation on behalf of the men and women of the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office,” Sheriff Staly said. “This money will be used to continue the great work being done by the Florida Sheriff’s Youth Ranches for our youth throughout Florida.”

Sheriff Staly serves on the Board of Directors for the FSYR. To learn more about the Florida Sheriff’s Youth Association, visit their website at www.YouthRanches.org.

