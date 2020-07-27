Two Brothers Arrested In Connection with Shooting in Brooksville

According to authorities, Galvin Bernard Smith, 44 and Gregory Lamont Smith, 47, were arrested in connection with a shooting on Lincoln Road in Brooksville last month on Sunday, June 21, 2020.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two individuals in connection with a shooting on Lincoln Road in Brooksville last month on Sunday, June 21, 2020. According to authorities, Galvin Bernard Smith, 44, was arrested Friday during a traffic stop on Deltona Boulevard.

Galvin Bernard was charged with a weapon offense – missile into a dwelling, attempted homicide, attempted murder in the first degree, and possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon. His bond was set at $850,000 during his first appearance.

Gregory Lamont Smith, 47, was arrested Monday during a traffic stop on Twigg Street in South Brooksville. Gregory Smith, Galvin’s brother, was charged with principle to attempted homicide, murder in the first degree (premeditated) and principle to weapon offense – missile into a dwelling. His bond was set at $30,000 during his first appearance.

The victim in this case is expected to make a full recovery. No additional details are available at this time.