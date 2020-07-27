CrimeLocalSociety

Two Brothers Arrested In Connection with Shooting in Brooksville

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Smith Brothers
According to authorities, Galvin Bernard Smith, 44 and Gregory Lamont Smith, 47, were arrested in connection with a shooting on Lincoln Road in Brooksville last month on Sunday, June 21, 2020.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two individuals in connection with a shooting on Lincoln Road in Brooksville last month on Sunday, June 21, 2020. According to authorities, Galvin Bernard Smith, 44, was arrested Friday during a traffic stop on Deltona Boulevard.

Galvin Bernard was charged with a weapon offense – missile into a dwelling, attempted homicide, attempted murder in the first degree, and possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon. His bond was set at $850,000 during his first appearance.

Gregory Lamont Smith, 47, was arrested Monday during a traffic stop on Twigg Street in South Brooksville. Gregory Smith, Galvin’s brother, was charged with principle to attempted homicide, murder in the first degree (premeditated) and principle to weapon offense – missile into a dwelling. His bond was set at $30,000 during his first appearance.

The victim in this case is expected to make a full recovery. No additional details are available at this time.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

