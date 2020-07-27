CrimeLocalSociety

Miami Man, 25, Charged In Double Murder; Faces Two Counts, Second Degree, Grand Theft of Firearm, and Possession by Convicted Felon

By Joe Mcdermott
Quainton Baker
According to authorities,the Broward Sheriff’s Office arrested Quainton Baker, 25, of Miami, for his involvement in the murder of two people. Baker faces two counts of second degree murder, one count of grand theft of a firearm and another count of possession of a weapon/ammo by a convicted felon. 

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – Investigators with the Broward Sheriff’s Office arrested Quainton Baker, 25, of Miami, for his involvement in the murder of two people. According to authorities, shortly before 5 a.m. Monday, March 30, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a shooting near the 3200 block of North State Road 7 in Lauderdale Lakes. Upon arrival, deputies observed numerous vehicles fleeing the area and learned that a male and female had been shot multiple times during an illegal car show.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue personnel responded and pronounced the male deceased on scene. The female was transported by paramedics to Broward Health Medical Center where she later died due to her injuries.  
Through extensive investigative methods, Baker was located and arrested Wednesday, July 22 in Lauderhill by Broward Sheriff’s Office’s Violent Intervention Proactive Enforcement Response Unit. Baker faces two counts of second degree murder, one count of grand theft of a firearm and another count of possession of a weapon/ammo by a convicted felon. 

A preliminary investigation also indicated the murders occurred during the implementation of a Broward County emergency order which prohibits the assembly of large gatherings. As such, Broward Sheriff’s Office is committed to reducing and eliminating the increase of violent crimes like this one in its jurisdictions by enforcing the letter of the law as it applies to ordinances put in place by Broward County. The agency will continue to conduct large scale operations aimed at deterring and preventing violent crimes and urges the public to report any unlawful or unusual activities.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®.

