Kilo of Cocaine Washes Up on Palm Coast Beach

A package with a white powdery substance inside washed up at Cinnamon Beach in Palm Coast on Friday. Deputies examined the package which tested positive for cocaine.

PALM COAST, FL – The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) responded to Cinnamon Beach in Palm Coast on Friday after a beach-goer called to report a suspicious package on the beach that appeared to be a kilo of cocaine. Deputies examined the package and tested the white powdery substance inside. The substance tested positive for cocaine.

“These packages have washed up on shore in Flagler County over the years, typically when the storm systems start brewing in the ocean,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “If anyone comes across these packages or anything suspicious on the beach, we ask that you do not touch it and call us immediately. Narcotics can be lethal and must be handled carefully.”

Deputies from Flagler County Sheriff’s Office’s Marine Unit searched the beach but did not locate any other packages. The United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) was contacted to assist in the investigation into the source of the cocaine. To report suspicious activity to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, call 386-313-4911. For emergencies, dial 9-1-1.