Hernando Detectives Investigating Woman Found Dead in Spring Lake

BROOKSVILLE, FL – On July 26, 2020 just before 5 a.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Spring Lake Highway just south of Hayman Road in Brooksville to investigate a report of a person “down” on the west side of the roadway. Deputies and Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services arrived on scene to locate a female on the side of the road. The female was pronounced deceased at 5:05 a.m.

A crime scene was established both north and south of the area where the victim was located. Major Case detectives and Forensics specialists were called to the scene to collect physical evidence and conduct the investigation.

The deceased is a white female, 47 years of age and has been classified as suspicious. Detectives are requesting anyone who may have seen a vehicle in this area around this time, or may have any information at all on this case to please contact Detective Tom Breedlove at 352-754-6830.

If you have information and would like to remain anonymous – Please call Hernando County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-990-TIPS (8477) or submit your tip via the internet at http://www.hernandocountycrimestoppers.com. You will remain anonymous and also be eligible for a reward up to $3,000 cash!

The investigation is active and fluid. Authorities stated that they are unable to release any additional information at this time without compromising the investigation. Once additional information is available and can be released, we will provide an update.