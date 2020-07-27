Group of “America’s Frontline Doctors,” Hold Press Conference at Capitol Hill About COVID-19 Calling Out “Massive Disinformation Campaign”

Editors note: This video will be replaced with the original when we hear back from America’s Frontline Doctors who we have reached out to for the original version. It is unusually hard to find online and being removed from several video platforms, as, you guessed it, ‘misinformation’. It is related to COVID-19 and contains doctors opinions on what they believe is a massive misinformation campaign. [seeking raw video file]

WASHINGTON, D.C. – From the steps of the US Supreme Court, a group of doctors calling themselves “America’s Frontline Doctors,” are speaking out as physicians from around the country, addressing the American people about COVID-19 and what they are calling a “massive disinformation campaign” as COVID-19 is keeping businesses closed and schools planning to remain closed this coming September. The event is being widely recognized as a “White Coat Summit” on Capitol Hill which is scheduled to be a two-day event.

Speakers at the event included Pediatrician Bob Hamilton, MD from Santa Monica, CA in practice 36 years. Primary Care Physician Stella Immanuel, MD from Houston, TX who stated she has treated over 350 patients with COVID-19 with not a single death. Dan Erickson, MD from California, widely recognized as one of the first to come out with his own grim findings related to misinformation which were referenced in the highly controversial and banned video Plandemic.

Interestingly, the forty-five-minute video is not easy to find through normal channels such as YouTube, Google News, and other ordinary search services. It was live streamed on Facebook and is now removed from breitbart.com.

“American life has fallen casualty to a massive disinformation campaign. We can speculate on how this has happened, and why it has continued, but the purpose of the inaugural White Coat Summit is to empower Americans to stop living in fear. If Americans continue to let so-called experts and media personalities make their decisions, the great American experiment of a Constitutional Republic with Representative Democracy, will cease.”