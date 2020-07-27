Debary Man, 30, Baker Acted After Calling In False Bomb Threat To Deltona Movie Theater

According to authorities, a 30-year-old DeBary man was taken into custody tonight under the state’s Baker Act after he called law enforcement to report there was a bomb under the Epic Theater in Deltona.

DELTONA, FL – A 30-year-old DeBary man was taken into custody tonight under the state’s Baker Act after he called law enforcement to report there was a bomb under the Epic Theater in Deltona.

Volusia sheriff’s deputies and fire-rescue workers were called to the theater at 939 Hollywood Blvd., Deltona, near North Normandy Blvd. and Graves Avenue just after 7 p.m.

Through their investigation, detectives tracked the call to the DeBary resident, who stated he was suicidal and has medical issues that keep him bed-bound.

A bomb-sniffing K-9 officer checked the Epic Theater and found no explosive device. The building was secured and surrounding roads were reopened. At the time of this incident, the theater was operating an outdoor drive-up movie projected on the side of the building, due to limitations by Covid-19. Moviegoers were asked to leave as detectives investigated.

The subject was taken into custody and transported by ambulance to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach for a mental health evaluation. In addition, charges for making a false report of planting a bomb, a second-degree felony, will be filed with the State Attorney’s Office.