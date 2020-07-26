Controversial “Stop and Frisk” Is Not a Racist Tool by Law Enforcement, It’s A Proven Method of Reducing Violent Crime in High Crime Areas

SFPD officers pat-down black american man in San Francisco, May 15 2015. The controversial law enforcement technique was shown to be effective in NYC as the gun violence crime rate was cut by two-thirds during both Rudy Giuliani and Michael Bloomberg’s terms as mayor of NYC in the late 90’s and early 2000’s. File photo credit: ChameleonsEye / Shutterstock.com, licensed.

DELRAY BEACH, FL – Contrary to what you read in the newspapers or see on T.V., and from the apology of former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg (a failed prospective Democrat candidate for president), that using the worthwhile law enforcement program of “stop and frisk” has saved many lives in the minority communities. Yes, many of the people “stopped and frisked” by the police were mostly minority men, but in those communities, where gun violence was common place, it was an effective tool in getting many of the guns off the street and by getting potential gun users to leave their guns at home for fear of getting their guns confiscated by the police.

The now Democrat candidate for president, Joe Biden, is also against “stop and frisk”. In addition, he wants to “redirect funds” from the police to fund more unworkable social programs. He doesn’t use the term “defund”, but “redirect” is the equivalent, more politically correct word.

This law enforcement technique was shown to be effective in NYC as the gun violence crime rate was cut by two-thirds during both Rudy Giuliani and Michael Bloomberg’s terms as mayor of NYC in the late 90’s and early 2000’s.

If we didn’t have as many gun murders as we have in the minority communities, we wouldn’t need “stop and frisk” programs. The vast majority of peaceful, law abiding citizens living in these violent communities, were grateful for the police by getting many of the guns off the street. Only when the politicians, who were pandering to get votes by using the term “racist” in these communities in condemning this practice, were the law enforcement personnel denigrated as racists by using minority men as targets for harassment.

The reason not many “Whites” or “Asians” are “stopped and frisked” is because the people in those communities don’t fear their fellow “Whites” and “Asians” are in possession of guns and using them against those populations. The violent gun crimes are mostly in the minority communities, therefore, that’s where most of the “stop and frisks” took place. As that notorious bank robber Willie Sutton once explained as to why he robbed banks, he said “That’s where the money is”. The same with the police in minority communities, that’s where the crime is.

The feckless politicians who continue to use “race” as a cudgel against using “stop and frisk” as a meaningful law enforcement tool, are doing the work of the devil. They will say or do anything that might rile up the minority community in order to generate votes for themselves. A perfect example was the pathetic apology, mentioned before, by Michael Bloomberg, in pandering to the black audiences that he had spoken in front of. Instead of pointing out how many lives in the minority communities were saved as a result of “stop and frisk”, he folded like a cheap camera. You could say political expediency ruled the day that Bloomberg caved in. If that’s what he had to offer as president, we all are better off that he didn’t become a presidential nominee, or for that matter, president.

So yes, “stop and frisk” has worked very well in the past and would work as well again in the future if only the pandering politicians would keep their “traps” shut or at least mention the benefits of this worthwhile citizen safety program.

“Stop and Frisk” is not a racist tool by law enforcement, it is a well-proven method of reducing violent gun crime in high crime areas. The gun crime violence has increased exponentially in cities like Chicago, New York, Baltimore, St. Louis etc. because the “stop and frisk” law enforcement technique has been banned by feckless mayors and city counsels.

The law abiding citizens in those crime infested communities are in favor of “stop and frisk”, only the pandering politicians who like to stir up racial animosity, are against it.