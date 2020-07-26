VIDEO: Newly Declassified Document Shows FBI Deceived Trump 2016 Campaign by Disguising Its Surveillance As Routine Intelligence Briefing

WASHINGTON, D.C. – According to both Politico, and One America News Network, new declassified FBI documents just released by Director of National Intelligence, John Ratcliffe on Thursday reveal that the FBI deceived the 2016 Trump campaign by disguising its surveillance as a routine briefing in August of 2016.

The investigation was one approved by the probe’s lead agents, Peter Strzok, and an FBI lawyer named Kevin Clinesmith, both of which have come under fire for the Crossfire Hurricane investigation which included both errors and omissions in order to obtain a surveillance warrant against former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page.

This document has been cut and cropped together by The Published Reporter editor to allow easy reading. To view the original seven page document click here.

According to Congressman Jim Jordan, who spoke with OANN’s Louie Gohmert, the campaign was absolutely spied on.

Very, very clearly so they were spying, they were doing so just 17 days into the investigation. They go to brief the Trump campaign, and you know, under the guise that they’re talking to them about Russia, may target President Trump and then candidate Trump in the campaign when in fact the FBI was Targeting the President himself and you know it took 13 minutes to give the defensive briefing portion of the briefing and then they were there another hour and 42 minutes so it’s interesting you look at page one of the document, the names on the list you got Pientka doing the briefing they’re at the actual briefing and it was approved by Strzok and Kleinsmith, Strzok of course he ran the investigation and Kleinsmith is the guy who now famously lied to the FISA court, changed the document to help get the FISA warrant to spy on Carter Page, so, oh and the other two interesting names on there are Crossfire Hurricane and Crossfire Razor, so this is 17 days since the investigation started, they are already Crossfire Razor, already going after Flynn, Crossfire Hurricane of course was the investigation they went after the President’s campaign, so I think it’s all important, shows that they were targeting the President right from the get-go and you got to remember the sequence, the investigation opens on July 31st, August 8th Peter Strzok does the famous text “we’ll stop him” August 15th he does the other famous texts “we have the insurance policy” two days later August 17th this briefing takes place.

This new release of damning evidence against FBI officials comes as U.S. Attorney​​​​​​​ John Durham is under increasing pressure to wrap up his investigation into the origins of the Russia probe by the end of the end of the summer, or prior to the upcoming 2020 presidential election.