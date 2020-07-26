CrimeLocalSociety

Lee County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Information, Location of Roberson Saint-Germain, 23, Missing, Last Seen Yesterday, Near Lehigh Acres Home

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Roberson Saint-Germain
Roberson Saint-Germain, last seen sometime last evening, July 25, 2020, between the hours of 10:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., is described as a black male with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen sometime last evening, July 25, 2020, between the hours of 10:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing and disabled adult with what they say is a diminished mental capacity. according to the report, Roberson Saint-Germain, 23, is described as a black male with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen sometime last evening, July 25, 2020, between the hours of 10:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Saint-Germain left his residence, located at the 1000 block of Plymouth Street East in Lehigh Acres possibly wearing a black shirt, navy blue pants and black sneakers. He may be also wearing earrings. If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Roberson Saint-Germain, you are asked to please call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 239-477-1000.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

