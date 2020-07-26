Lee County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Information, Location of Roberson Saint-Germain, 23, Missing, Last Seen Yesterday, Near Lehigh Acres Home

Roberson Saint-Germain, last seen sometime last evening, July 25, 2020, between the hours of 10:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., is described as a black male with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen sometime last evening, July 25, 2020, between the hours of 10:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing and disabled adult with what they say is a diminished mental capacity. according to the report, Roberson Saint-Germain, 23, is described as a black male with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen sometime last evening, July 25, 2020, between the hours of 10:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Saint-Germain left his residence, located at the 1000 block of Plymouth Street East in Lehigh Acres possibly wearing a black shirt, navy blue pants and black sneakers. He may be also wearing earrings. If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Roberson Saint-Germain, you are asked to please call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 239-477-1000.