Hit & Run In West Palm Beach Leaves Woman In Critical Condition, Vehicle Homicide Investigators Seeking Driver Who Fled Scene

By Joe Mcdermott
WEST PALM BEACH, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information and the identity of a driver they say is involved in a hit and run incident in the West Gate neighborhood just south of Okeechobee Boulevard in West Palm Beach, on Saturday at approximately 6:47 AM.

According to the report, a resident, Sonia Yanes, entered the street to remove mail from her mailbox. While retrieving the mail she was hit by a 2008 Toyota Camry with Florida license plates bearing Y171AP that was traveling eastbound. After hitting Yanes, 36 years old, the vehicle continued east fleeing the scene.

At approximately 2:30 P.M. Vehicle Homicide investigators were requested to assist District 3 Road Patrol in seizing the 2008 Toyota Camry which had been located. The victim is in critical condition and remains hospitalized.

Anyone with information about this crash should contact Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Schneider #8501 at (561) 681-4535.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®.

