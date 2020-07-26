CrimeLocalSociety

Detectives Investigating Male Body Washing Ashore In The Boca Raton Inlet

By Joe Mcdermott
Boca Raton Police Department contacted Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office dispatch shortly after 7:00 am. Fire Rescue responded and pronounced the male deceased. File photo.

BOCA RATON, FL – The Boca Raton Police Department received a 911 call of a male body washing ashore in the 1100 block of South Ocean, Boca Raton Inlet. Boca Raton Police Department contacted Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office dispatch shortly after 7:00 am. Fire Rescue responded and pronounced the male deceased. Upon deputies arrival the body was covered and could not be viewed. 

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division are on scene investigating further. Once the scene is documented by detectives an investigator with the Palm Beach Medical Examiners office will respond to inspect the deceased further as well as remove the deceased from the area. No additional information was available as of press time.

