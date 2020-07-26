Detectives Investigating Fatal Shooting on 45th Street in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – At approximately 4:37 am July 26, 2020, Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office Deputies responded to shots fired at the Sunoco gas station located in the 1100 block of 45th Street in West Palm Beach. Upon arrival an adult male was located suffering from gunshot wounds. The male was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division are on scene investigating further. Motive and suspect information is unknown at this time. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.