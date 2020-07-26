CrimeLocalSociety

Detectives Investigating Fatal Shooting on 45th Street in West Palm Beach

By Joe Mcdermott
[ADVERTISEMENT] Amazon Best Sellers: Most Popular Books Based On Sales (Updated Hourly)

Fatal Shooting

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – At approximately 4:37 am July 26, 2020, Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office Deputies responded to shots fired at the Sunoco gas station located in the 1100 block of 45th Street in West Palm Beach. Upon arrival an adult male was located suffering from gunshot wounds. The male was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division are on scene investigating further. Motive and suspect information is unknown at this time. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

Comment via Facebook

Disclaimer: News articles on this site contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself or the views of the owners of The Published Reporter®. Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our terms of service.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcdermott is also an outdoors-man and sports fanatic who keeps his eyes on ESPN as well as Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Lee County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Tips On Missing…

Jessica Mcfadyen

God Bless You Sergeant William Harvey Carney, You Are Not…

Carlo Cavazutti

Detectives Looking For Central Florida Shooting Suspect,…

Jessica Mcfadyen
1 of 440